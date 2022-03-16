This business incubator continues the historic Brooklyn neighborhood's legacy

A building that once was the heart of Charlotte’s Black business community has been reborn as the Brooklyn Collective, where small businesses, nonprofits and local artists come together to serve the community.

Jason Wolf did not know about the rich history of the three buildings he purchased six years ago when he was looking to invest in a commercial building.

Dante Miller / Jason Wolf, owner of the Brooklyn Collective, at the Brush Strokes & High Notes event on Feb. 18

He loved the feel of old churches and heard about the last remaining buildings from the former Brooklyn neighborhood.

Brooklyn was located in uptown’s second ward and was a Black community due to segregation. Brooklyn had its own schools, library, churches, and a thriving business district. In the 1960s the neighborhood was destroyed as part of Charlotte’s first wave of urban renewal. About a thousand families were displaced from their homes and nearly 1,500 buildings were ultimately razed.

Only a few of those original buildings remain. Wolf ended up buying the Grace A.M.E. Zion Church on S. Brevard St. and Third St. He also bought the two buildings beside the church, including the Mecklenburg Investment Company (MiCo).

It was the first office building open to Black professionals and was financed by that community. One floor of the building was used as a meeting place for Black civic groups. MiCo helped support entrepreneurs and small businesses also by providing training.

After buying the property, he did extensive research on the building's founders, architect William W. Smith who designed the MiCo building, and business and civic leaders J.T. Williams, Thaddeus Tate, and Caeser Blake. Wolf wanted to continue their legacy the best he could, but he didn’t know where to start.

Monique Douglas and her husband Kevin Douglas, who were looking to lease space from Wolf, had an idea for a business incubator.

The three came up with a plan to help grow smaller businesses, nonprofits, along with artists that support upward mobility and equity in the Charlotte area.

Dante Miller / WFAE Monique and Kevin Douglas

Nearly 100 years after MiCo opened its doors, MiCo, along with Grace A.M.E. Zion Church and Studio 229 on Brevard, was reborn as the Brooklyn Collective.

Monique and Kevin are co-owners of Studio 229 On Brevard, the collective's event center; Together they run the Brooklyn Collective. Monique focuses on community engagement and outreach. Kevin also provides photography lessons for underserved youth.

The Douglas’s opened their business back in January 2020, six weeks before the lockdowns in North Carolina.

"It was during another pandemic, the flu pandemic in 1918, that they [the founders of the Brooklyn Collective] began working on this building. And during a pandemic, they were here trying to get the funding and support that they needed in the community to get this project built,” said Monique Douglas.

Monique described the experience of starting a business during the beginning of the pandemic as a rollercoaster, but said despite all odds, they’re still thriving and doing the work that’s needed to be done for the community.

Currently, nine tenants are part of the Brooklyn Collective. "We've invited tenants that share the same vision and mission that we do. And that ties into our goals here at the Brooklyn Collective," said Douglas.

"Our mission here is to be a gathering place for real conversations, to not only make a real difference for our community but also be a place of education and empowerment," said Douglas.

The business incubator has various types of small businesses and nonprofits. This includes Advocations, which focuses on placing people with disabilities into opportunities for employment, Roddie Jr.'s Watchdog Foundation, a nonprofit that works to reduce the number of dog-related injuries, and The FACTS Initiative, which provides counseling services for families and couples.

Fashion designer and embroiderer Gordon Holliday is also a part of the collective. The first African samurai, Yasuke who lived during the 16th century, inspires his fashion. He creates kimonos with detailed patchwork. And uses recycled material in his clothing.

Dante Miler / WFAE Gordon Holliday, resident artist and fashion designer for Brooklyn Collective.

"When I started thinking about what he would wear in a modern sense since, in my brain, I saw a really cool cross-cultural reference of an African warrior in a Japanese environment, it really resonated with me. I thought to myself, 'How many times have I been the only Black kid in the room," said Holliday.

Holliday was also inspired by the sashiko and boro stitching techniques used in Japan. Those techniques were used to patch and mend garments.

"It wasn't that easy to make another garment again. So what they would typically do is patch their garments back together, having the same garment for years and years. They'll have this really strong piece built with character," said Holliday.

Douglas said business incubators allow artists and entrepreneurs like Holliday, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to flourish because each tenant supports each other and gains exposure.

"The people in the early 1900s really knew what they were doing. I have talked to a number of people that grew up in Brooklyn, and they would say, 'Oh, I know this building! My mom used to bring me here for my dental work.' Or 'My parents' attorney was here.'”

February 18 was a huge day for the collective because the MiCo building turned 100 years old. In celebration, The Brooklyn Collective opened their new art exhibit called "Still Standing," where established Black artists showcase their art. The last day of the exhibit is May 20.

Additionally, five new artists are showcasing their art with their exhibit "Brush Strokes & High Notes."

You can also look forward to The Brooklyn Collective's Black Fine Art Fair from March 25 to the 27.

Friday, March 25, 6:30-7:15 pm (African American Art Portfolio Development)

Saturday, March 26, 12:30-1:45 pm (Women in the World of Art)

Sunday, March 27, 2:00-2:45 pm (Fine Art Appraisals)

To learn more about the businesses in the Brooklyn Collective and learn about up-and-coming events, visit their website at www.brooklyncollectiveclt.org.