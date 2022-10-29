Fall fun in the Carolinas

Looking for something to do this fall? There are many places you can celebrate fall in North Carolina and guess what? We’re going to help you out with our list of the many different ways to celebrate the fall season.

North Carolina OktoberFEST October 29



If you want to take the whole family for a fun fall adventure, look no farther and head out to the North Carolina OktoberFEST on Oct. 29 in Concord. Families can enjoy face painting, games, live dance performances, food and much more.

Fall Festival at Lazy 5 Ranch (Ends October 30)

Lazy 5 Ranch / Facebook

The Fall Festival at Lazy 5 Ranch in Mooresville is another great addition to the list for families. From the pumpkin patch and marshmallow roasting, it’s a great one to take everyone to. One recommendation is to try the roasted turkey legs!

The Great Pumpkin Fest Carowinds October 29-30

If you’ve seen the classic Halloween film “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” then you’ll want to go out to Carowinds on October 29 or October 30. This is a perfect event to bring out the kid in everyone as Carowinds has prepared Charlie Brown costumes, family fun activities (Don’t get lost in the Peppermint Patty Maze!), costume contests and more.

Catawba Fest October 29

Tega Cay South Carolina / https://www.tegacaysc.org/

For those living in York County, head on over to Tega Cay for the 2022 edition of Catawba Fest at Catawba Park. At the event, you can expect to hear music from DJ Tim Brown and from the Trinity Horses and High Fidelity. You can also enjoy great food options from local restaurants.

Halloween Plans? (Monday, October 31)

Scholaroo / Scholaroo The favorite costume in each state, according to Scholaroo.

Worried about having a costume similar to everyone else? At least here in North Carolina, there are a few outfits you may want to avoid if you don’t want to match with your pal at the Halloween party. According to a study by Scholarroo, the top three Halloween costumes in North Carolina are pirate, mouse and spiderman costumes. So if you planned on being Peter Parker, you may want to think twice.

Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival November 5

Charlotte Fire Wine & Whiskey / https://charlotte.whiskeywinefire.com

Do you prefer whiskey or wine? Well, you don’t have to choose when you head out to the Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival on Saturday, November 5, in Charlotte at Bayllentine’s Backyard. The event will feature multiple food vendors and one in particular for the sweet tooth folks, a S’Mores station. Patrons will also get a chance to hear live music while at the event and get a souvenir glass.

Toe River Art Annul Fall Studio Tour November 11-13

If you enjoy local arts, don't miss out on one of the longest-running tours in North Carolina. The Toe Art Annual Fall Studio Tour has been around since 1992 and folks who join the tour will have a chance to visit and see many of the area's best artists and crafters in Mitchell and Yancey counties.

Let us know if we missed anything and tell us what your favorite fall event to go to is!

