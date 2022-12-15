NoDa Krampus Krawl, African art and a jazz vocalist among this weekend’s top events

Ashley Mahoney of Axios Charlotte joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s “Weekend in Entertainment.” If you’re interested in a spooky side of the holiday season, the 8th annual NoDa Krampus Krawl is going on this Saturday night. It’s a riff on Austrian-Bavarian folklore around a mythical creature who scares misbehaving children and the 2015 film that stars Adam Scott and Toni Collette.

“The crawl will include Stu's Barrel House, JackBeagles, the Chamber at Wooden Robot, as well as Evening Muse,” said Mahoney. “So if you like a little bit of fear to go with your holiday cheer, this is for you.”

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Mahoney covered this week:

