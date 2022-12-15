© 2022 WFAE
Each Thursday, WFAE checks in with a local arts and entertainment reporter about things to do in Charlotte during the upcoming weekend.

NoDa Krampus Krawl, African art and a jazz vocalist among this weekend’s top events

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published December 15, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST
Krampus 2021 photo by Alex Cason.
Alex Cason
/
Krampus 2021 photo.

Ashley Mahoney of Axios Charlotte joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s “Weekend in Entertainment.” If you’re interested in a spooky side of the holiday season, the 8th annual NoDa Krampus Krawl is going on this Saturday night. It’s a riff on Austrian-Bavarian folklore around a mythical creature who scares misbehaving children and the 2015 film that stars Adam Scott and Toni Collette.

“The crawl will include Stu's Barrel House, JackBeagles, the Chamber at Wooden Robot, as well as Evening Muse,” said Mahoney. “So if you like a little bit of fear to go with your holiday cheer, this is for you.”

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Mahoney covered this week:

  • Jazz singer Rhonda Thomas will be at Central Piedmont’s New Theater accompanied by saxophonist Jeff Sparks on Thursday.
  • Indie rock band Futurebirds will be at Neighborhood Theatre on Saturday, with Tyler Ramsey as the opening act.
  • A wine Sip & See at the Real African Art Gallery on Friday.
  • “Clara’s Trip: A Cirque & Dance Nutcracker” is a modern take on the holiday classic and runs at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center through Tuesday.
