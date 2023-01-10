© 2023 WFAE
Arts & Culture

Upcoming exhibition at The Mint Museum to showcase Picasso landscapes

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published January 10, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST
FG61vzbQ.jpeg
Image © FABA, Hugard & Vanoverschelde Photography
/
© 2023 Estate of Pablo Picasso / Artists Rights Society (ARS)
Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973). The Village of Vauvenargues, April 29-30, 1959, oil on canvas. Fundación Almine y Bernard Ruiz - Picasso para el Arte, Madrid.

An exhibition coming to The Mint Museum Uptown next month will highlight one of Pablo Picasso’s most overlooked subjects — landscapes. The 20th-century Spanish artist is perhaps best known as a co-founder of the Cubist movement and his figurative paintings in that style, but Picasso painted landscapes throughout his life, using them to explore a variety of themes and art styles.

“Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds” will feature more than 40 paintings and two sculptures by the artist, as well as photographs, postcards, short films and other historical material.

“He does use landscape to make political statements like after World War Two, for example, with the liberation of Paris, he paints images of the Cathedral of Notre Dame, a symbol of France and France's steadfastness and its history,” Mint Museum CEO Todd Herman said to WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn. “[The exhibition] is a very rich walk through his career, seen through the lens of landscape.”

“Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds” will be on exhibition at The Mint Museum Uptown from Feb. 11 to May 21.

Listen to the whole conversation between Herman and Glenn above.

Arts & Culture
Gwendolyn Glenn
