High-tech digital arts studio opens at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture

High tech is coming to the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture in a big way. After four years in the making, the center’s digital arts studio is now open to the public. Center officials describe it as an innovation lab, filled with cutting-edge equipment and software, that artists and others can use to unleash their creative juices. Digital art classes will be offered at the studio as well.

In addition to Friday’s grand opening of free ticketed festivities, on Saturday, all are welcome to experience the new studio and exhibit at the "Digital Arts Studio Community Opening Day: The Phygital Funk," also free. Activities are on tap for the community opening day — a time for more residents to explore the digital studio, create artwork and animation stories, view virtual galleries and learn about upcoming workshops. Martin McNeese, the center’s director of technology and innovation said the digital arts studio is a much-needed addition.

"We want to be at the intersection of technology and art and we felt that having a place to learn to build community and allow creatives to come and create works and express themselves would be a good mix to the programs, exhibitions and initiatives we currently have here at the center," McNeese said.

Gantt Center / WFAE Gantt Center for African American Arts and Culture's new digital arts studio

On Saturday, various activities will take place in the new digital arts studio to give residents a chance to engage in hands-on activities, such as creating artwork and animation stories or viewing virtual galleries featuring works from the Gantt Center’s permanent collection. The Community Day is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Martin McNeese, the center’s director of technology and innovation, speaks with WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn about the new studio. Listen • 5:55