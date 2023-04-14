© 2023 WFAE
Arts & Culture

'Tales of Transatlantic Freedom' explores the African diaspora through words and music

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published April 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT
AndreaBaker_Tales.jpg
Dji Ani
/
Courtesy
Andrea Baker performs in Tales of Transatlantic Freedom.

The rich voice of mezzo-soprano Andrea Baker fills the old sanctuary at Grace AME Zion Church in uptown Charlotte this weekend as Baker and her creative partner Howard Moody perform their original show, "Tales of Transatlantic Freedom."

The 55-minute performance takes audiences on a musical journey exploring the African diaspora across continents. The performance is part of the Charlotte SHOUT! festival, which wraps up on April 17.

The show's co-creators, Andrea Baker and Howard Moody, joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to discuss how the show was conceived, and what they hope audiences will take away from it.

The show opened on Thursday inside the Pianodrome at Grace AME Zion Church in uptown. The final two performances are Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

Listen to their interview with WFAE here.

Transatlantic tales of freedom, loss and hope
Listen to Andrea Baker at Grace AME Zion Church at Charlotte SHOUT! as Baker and her creative partner Howard Moody perform their original show exploring the African diaspora.
Tags
Arts & Culture Charlotte SHOUT!
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
