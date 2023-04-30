Festival of India visits Matthews

Bollywood beats and the scents of Indian food permeated the air of Stumptown Park in Matthews on Saturday. As part of the town's diversity initiatives, Matthews partnered with the Festival of India in 2022 to host a regional festival. The event returned to the park this year with visual art, dancing, food and cultural displays.

Jennifer Lang / WFAE A gallery displayed art created by Indian people living in the Charlotte area.

The works of more than 30 local artists were on display around Stumptown Park.

Groups of dancers of all ages performed throughout the day, showcasing old and new Indian dance styles and music, including music from favorite Bollywood films.

Sharara Starz is a dance group made up of eight women from North and South Carolina, each hailing from a different region of India.

After hearing about the Festival of India, they decided it would be fun to come perform on stage, dancer Yamini Sehgal said.

Jennifer Lang / WFAE Rhangeelo Dholi dance and drumming group.

The dance group Rhangeelo Dholi consists of teens from the Charlotte area. Members said their favorite reasons to be in the group were practicing together and the vibe they get from dancing.

Tents serving an array of Indian food ringed the lower end of Stumptown Park.

Lessons in how to put on a saree and tie a turban were on offer. Two Matthews Police officers showed off their new turbans on the department's Facebook page.

The photo booth, a hit with all ages, had a long line of festival attendees waiting to make their own pictures to document their day at the Festival of India in Matthews. The Festival of India in uptown Charlotte will be on Sept. 23. Details are here.