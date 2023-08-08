© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Road closures, travel disruptions coming Wednesday for Beyoncé show

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT
Parkwood Entertainment
/
Columbia

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour will make a stop in Charlotte on Wednesday night, leading to heavy traffic and several road closures in uptown throughout the day.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, closures will include:

  • Mint Street, from Morehead Street to Graham Street.
  • Graham Street, from Mint Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
  • Brooklyn Village Avenue, from Church Street to Mint Street.

Those roads will be closed in preparation for the show and to set up merchandise sales near Bank of America Stadium, while other roads will see lane closures to accommodate pedestrians. An interactive map of road closures is available from the Charlotte Department of Transportation.

The designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up spot for people using Uber, Lyft, and other services, is the corner of Third and Church streets next to Romare Bearden Park.

The stadium doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show's announced start time is 8 p.m. Additional information, such as bag requirements, security, concessions and more is available here.

The last time Beyoncé was in Charlotte was a decade ago, for The Mrs. Carter World Tour in 2013.

The sold-out show is the first time a female artist has headlined a concert solo at Bank of America Stadium.

WFAE's weekly arts and entertainment email newsletter, Tapestry, will keep you in the loop on arts and culture in the Charlotte region.

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Arts & Culture Charlotte Music
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.