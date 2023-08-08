Road closures, travel disruptions coming Wednesday for Beyoncé show

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour will make a stop in Charlotte on Wednesday night, leading to heavy traffic and several road closures in uptown throughout the day.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, closures will include:



Mint Street, from Morehead Street to Graham Street.

Graham Street, from Mint Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Brooklyn Village Avenue, from Church Street to Mint Street.

Those roads will be closed in preparation for the show and to set up merchandise sales near Bank of America Stadium, while other roads will see lane closures to accommodate pedestrians. An interactive map of road closures is available from the Charlotte Department of Transportation.

The designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up spot for people using Uber, Lyft, and other services, is the corner of Third and Church streets next to Romare Bearden Park.

The stadium doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show's announced start time is 8 p.m. Additional information, such as bag requirements, security, concessions and more is available here.

🎤 Heading to the Beyoncé concert tomorrow? 🎶 CATS is here to help you get there!



Remember, LYNX Blue Line at Brooklyn Village & Convention Center will be buzzing 🚆 so consider other Uptown stations. We're adding more trains, but expect a crowd! pic.twitter.com/ckpUfkbvSZ — Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) August 8, 2023

The last time Beyoncé was in Charlotte was a decade ago, for The Mrs. Carter World Tour in 2013.

The sold-out show is the first time a female artist has headlined a concert solo at Bank of America Stadium.