Charlotte Music

-
One day, Charles Sledge II hopes he can look back on this time and think of how he started something big in Charlotte. Something that helped the city find…
-
Last month, Brit Drozda had to cancel her show scheduled for Amos’ Southend. The singer-songwriter was sick – not COVID-19, don’t worry – and she says it…
-
Christmas is always a special time to reminisce and think about family members and holiday traditions for local jazz vocalist and pianist Maria Howell and…
-
Updated 4:04 p.m.Most musicians in Charlotte aren't getting rich following their passion. A new study of the city's music scene found the median income…
-
Charlotte has never been a Nashville or even an Atlanta when it comes to live music, but that's not to say a local scene doesn't exist here. It's just a…
-
Charlotte has never been a Nashville or even an Atlanta when it comes to live music, but that's not to say a local scene doesn't exist here. It's just a…
-
It’s easy to feel a little blue this time of year. The holidays are over, the weather is cold, the days are short, and spring feels far away. Well, a…
-
Charlotte TalksFolk music has broad appeal and extensive influence. It has been used for decades for protests and by musicians to tell simple, relatable stories. But,…
-
Charlotte TalksTony Arreaza is more than just a talented Latin musician. He has been in and formed multiple bands, currently plays in two and heads a local production…
-
Charlotte TalksNorth Carolina is home to one of the most visited sites in America and it happens to be a road. The Blue Ridge Parkway holds some of the most beautiful…