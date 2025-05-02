First Friday Arts: Concerts, comedians and theater bloom this May

We're heading into the first weekend of May. Outside, the trees are sporting their summer foliage, people are breaking out shorts and T-shirts, and if you're thinking about planning some dates, or just having a fun night on the town, WFAE's First Friday Arts panel is here with some noteworthy arts and culture events coming up for this month.

Jesse Boykin Kimmel of Y'all Weekly, Pat Moran of Queen City Nerve, and Madeline Holly-Carothers of QC Metro joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to discuss their picks for the month ahead.

Jesse's picks:

"... what the end with be" — Three Bone Theatre presents playwright Mansa Ra's newest work about Blackness, queerness, and the ways in which three different generations confront their own identities. "This theater knows how to tug on your brain, and they put on deep, interesting and often funny productions, with some of the best talent in the city coming to audition for their plays." — Jesse

The time: 8 p.m. Thursday–Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2–18

The place: The Arts Factory at West End Studios, 1545 West Trade St.

The cost: $30 in advance; $35 at the door; $15 for students and educators

"Picasso at the Lapin Agile" — Lee Street Theatre presents this play written by comedian, musician and national treasure Steve Martin. It imagines a chance encounter at a small Paris café between Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein. "I saw this play put on by students at the Davidson College theater department when I was a kid. It's funny, it's heady, and just like with local playwright Quentin Talley’s play 'Miles and Coltrane,' there's a delicious added layer when you've got good actors playing these giants of 20th century thought." — Jesse

The time: 7:30 p.m. May 29–31

The place: Lee Street Theatre, 329 N. Lee St., in Salisbury

The cost: $25, plus a $2 ticket fee

Pat's picks:

Kendrick Lamar and SZA — The two big-name musical artists take Bank of America Stadium by storm. "(Lamar) won the Pulitzer Prize in music. I would not be surprised if, like Bob Dylan before him, he collects the Nobel Prize in literature." — Pat

The time: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3

The place: Bank of America Stadium

The cost: $139 and up



Lovin' Life Music Fest — Back for its second year, the three-day music festival in uptown will treat audiences to Gwen Stefani, Benson Boone, Weezer, Pitbull, Ludacris and the Dave Matthews Band. However, Pat is more excited for the local lineup, including "the great dramatic alt-pop five-piece called Weekend Friend. There is a soul-funk-hip-hop choral group, The Sainted Trap Choir. There's an up-and-coming pop rock band called Sofia, and a local powerhouse rock band, Modern Moxie." — Pat

The time: Various times Friday–Sunday, May 2–4

The place: First Ward Park, 418 N. College St.

The cost: $140 and up

Femme Fest — This two-day benefit concert will raise money for organizations and nonprofits working for women's rights. "Some of the local acts on the bill (include) No Anger Control, a powerful punk trio. One of my favorites ... They're honest, they're funny and they do a song I love called, 'I Really Want to Play D&D With Your Dad,' which is about playing Dungeons & Dragons with the lead singer Galaxy Lineberger's dad, Jason, who's also in the band. — Pat

The time: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 16–17

The place: The Milestone Club, 3400 Tuckaseegee Rd.

The cost: $25 for Friday; $30 for Saturday; $50 for both days

Madeline's picks:

Teddy Swims — I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour — The singer returns to Charlotte for a full concert later this month, after he plays a set at the Lovin' Life music festival this weekend. "I plan to be at that show." — Madeline

The time: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 15

The place: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.

The cost: $104 and up



Central Cee - Can't Rush Greatness 2025 World Tour — The British rapper comes to Charlotte to perform his blend of hip-hop, trap and U.K. drill. "If you don't want to go across the pond, he is coming to you." — Madeline

The time: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 18

The place: The Fillmore Charlotte, 820 Hamilton St.

The cost: $59 and up



HaHa Davis — The Detroit comedian and internet personality comes to Charlotte for a full weekend of shows. "He started out doing skits, and now he is headlining shows. So we love it. We love to see it." — Madeline

The time: 7 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Saturday; and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22–25

The place: The Comedy Zone Charlotte, 900 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.

The cost: $36 and up