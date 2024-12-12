Charlotte musicians stream benefit concert for western NC

Some Charlotte musicians will raise money for western North Carolina this weekend with a virtual concert.

The online benefit is produced by Four Finger Records and the "For The Birds" podcast.

Eight Charlotte artists and their bands will perform two songs each, with styles ranging from Americana, to electronic, to pop, and rock and roll.

"These artists were just so kind enough to donate their time and their performances for 'Scene to Scene,' which is what we're calling it," said Leonardo Solis, a performer and producer of the benefit.

Money raised by the Charlotte artists will benefit Asheville's music and arts scene and other disaster relief organizations.

The performances were filmed at Sioux Sioux Studio in Plaza Midwood over a day.

The artists will encourage viewers to make donations during the concert to the North Carolina Arts Disaster Relief Fund, Arts in Asheville, BeLoved Asheville, and MusiCares.

The participating artists include:

Leonardo Solis

Jason Scavone

Benton

Deore

Moon Bride

Mindvac

Jude Moses

Thousand Dollar Movie

The concert will be livestreamed on Saturday, Dec. 14, starting at noon. It will be free to watch.