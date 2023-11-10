Diwali celebrations in Charlotte this weekend

Diwali is one of the biggest holidays of the year in India and other South Asian countries, celebrated by people across the diaspora and multiple faiths, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists.

Diwali is also referred to as the “festival of lights,” and some traditions include lights, fireworks, praying and food. The holiday follows the Hindu lunar calendar and spans five days.

This year, the main celebration will be on Sunday, Nov. 12. Here are a few upcoming Diwali celebrations around Charlotte.

Kids Diwali Celebration

There will be a Kids Diwali Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 11, located at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Matthews (4100 Margaret Wallace Road) from 1 to 5 pm. The event is for children in 8th grade and younger. There will be food, games, cultural learning experiences, and more. To learn more and to reserve a spot, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kids-diwali-celebration-2023-charlotte-tickets-748106626057.

Diwali and Mithila Art at the Pineville Library

On Saturday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m., the Pineville Library will partner with local artist Rupam Varma to create Diwali-themed art, as well as, Mithila folk art. The event will be at the Pineville Library at 505 Main St., Suite 100. To learn more about the event, visit https://cmlibrary.bibliocommons.com/events/6525a6d3a9308cd2411b42fa or contact mkowndinya@cmlibrary.org with the Pineville Library.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Diwali Festival

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Center is hosting a Diwali celebration at Elon Recreation Center at 11401 Ardrey Kell Road. The event will showcase Diwali traditions and will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5, and kids under 5 get in for free. To learn more about the celebration, visit https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/mecklenburgparks/activity/search/detail/139920 or email ELON@Mecknc.gov.

Diwali Cultural Program & Mela at the Hindu Center of Charlotte

The Hindu Center of Charlotte is hosting a Diwali cultural program on Nov. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Vihar Hall, 7400 City View Drive. The festival will include clothing, jewelry, crafts, community entertainment, food stalls, and vendor booths. The celebration is open to the public. To learn more, contact hinducenter@hcclt.org.