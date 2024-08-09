In Three Bone's 'Mojada,' a Greek tragedy befalls a migrant family

Immigration has consistently ranked as one of this year's top concerns for both Republicans and Democrats ahead of the November election, and a lot of money and political capital has been spent trying to define who immigrants are and what they bring to the U.S.

Immigrants bring with them hopes, aspirations and a gamut of emotions. Their unique circumstances, however — like living far from home in a country that can be hostile and doesn't speak their native tongue — can lead to isolation and mental unrest.

Three Bone Theatre's new production of "Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles" presents this more nuanced view of an immigrant family in a modern retelling of Euripides' Greek classic "Medea."

In the original play, written around 400 B.C.E., a Colchian princess, Medea, has left her kingdom with her hero husband, Jason. All is well until Jason decides to leave Medea to marry a princess of Corinth.

In a rage, Medea plots revenge against her husband by — spoiler alert — murdering her husband's fianceé, the fianceé's father and Medea's own children. At the end of the play, Medea flies off in a chariot given to her by the sun god Helios while reveling in Jason's pain.

This bloody story of a vengeful, strong-willed wife has been updated by playwright Luis Alfaro and recasts Medea as an immigrant from Michoacán. In this telling, Medea has undergone a traumatizing journey across the border with her husband, Jason, and their child to resettle in Los Angeles, where Jason meets a glamorous Latina who also happens to be his boss. You can guess where that leads.

The word "mojada" in the play's title is a Spanish-language slur often used by Latinos to describe immigrants who travel to the U.S. illegally. The playwright has said he wanted to explore the people ostracized by the word, rather than perpetuate its derogatory history.

Three Bone Theatre / Courtesy Three Bone Theatre's "Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles" plays this month at The Arts Factory at West End Studios in Charlotte.

A bilingual cast with immigrant roots

In what may be a rarity for Charlotte-area theater, the entire six-person cast of Three Bone Theatre's "Mojada" and its two directors are Latino and bilingual.

For three of the actors, Spanish is their first language, said CarlosAlexis Cruz, one of the production's co-directors.

"It's the first time I've been in this area with a full Latinx cast," he said. "Even though we're from different areas of Latin America, I think there was a level of communication during these rehearsals that was pretty organic."

The directors and actors would often switch to Spanish when blocking scenes or giving direction simply because it was easier, he said.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Cruz said there are many common threads that link Latinos living in the U.S., and the Charlotte cast had much to draw from. One of the actors, Mariana Corrales, is herself from Michoacán, where the character of Medea has immigrated from.

Cruz said he was excited to present the play to Charlotte audiences as an authentic portrait of an immigrant family in the U.S. ultimately collapsing under the pressure of trauma and societal forces.

"Aspirations can lead individuals to selfishness," Cruz said, "and when that selfishness steamrolls over family values and the people you say you love, troubles can start to happen, and people can reach their breaking point."

"Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles" is onstage at Three Bone Theatre from Aug. 9 - 24 at The Arts Factory at West End Studios. More information here.