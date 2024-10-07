Country music stars to host benefit concert in Charlotte for hurricane relief efforts

Four country music stars are teaming up to host a benefit concert at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium this month with proceeds going to hurricane relief efforts around the Carolinas.

Luke Combs, James Taylor, Billy Strings and Eric Church will join forces for the event, "Concert for Carolina," scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26.

Ticket sales will begin Thursday with 100% of the proceeds going to relief efforts.

The concert will be hosted by ESPN's Marty Smith and Barstool Sports' Caleb Pressley and will feature additional artists still to be announced.

Combs, Church and Taylor all grew up in North Carolina — Combs in Asheville; Church in Granite Falls; and Taylor in Chapel Hill, according to a news release.

Strings is a native of Michigan, but has performed many times in North Carolina, and his life and career have been deeply impacted by the state, the news release stated.

For those unable to attend the concert but still looking to support relief efforts, donations can be made to the North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund or to various organizations listed at www.concertforcarolina.com.