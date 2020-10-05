-
Charlotte Football Club's debut with MLS is still a year and a half away, but team President Tom Glick said Tuesday season ticket reservations and sales…
More than 100 venues will host convention events during the Republican National Convention, but it looks like Bank of America Stadium will not be one of…
You can’t always get what you want… unless perhaps you’re a billionaire who wants the Rolling Stones to play in uptown Charlotte.Carolina Panthers owner…
After Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper paid an NFL record $2.28 billion for the team in 2018, the county’s tax assessor, Ken Joyner, valued the…
The Mecklenburg County Assessor's Office has reduced the tax value of Bank of America Stadium by $100 million after the football team said its new tax…
At a news conference Tuesday morning at Bank of America Stadium, the Carolina Panthers and concert promoter Live Nation announced that singer Billy Joel…
The campaign to bring a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte is winning support from the city's business community. Ally Financial on Friday announced an…
An international soccer tournament is returning to Charlotte this weekend. Next month European Soccer clubs Arsenal and Roma will play here as well. Is…
The Carolina Panthers kick off their season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The two teams haven’t played since 2015 when the Panthers…
A crowd of more than 55,000 soccer fans was at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon to watch Germany's Borussia Dortmund beat England's Liverpool in…