Panthers owner unveils plans for 4,400-seat music venue in uptown

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is planning to build a new concert venue in uptown Charlotte, directly beside Bank of America Stadium.

The proposed indoor performance venue would host between 80 and 100 shows a year, according to materials shared Monday with the Charlotte City Council's Jobs and Economic Development Committee.

The venue would seat 4,400 people — making it bigger than Ovens Auditorium and the Belk Theater, but smaller than PNC Music Pavilion or Bojangles Coliseum.

Tepper Sports and Entertainment says the venue will be built entirely with private funds on a two-acre parcel next to the stadium.

At Monday's committee meeting, Council member Ed Driggs said Tepper has already shown he can attract big acts to the city, citing the Savannah Bananas, Beyoncé and a star-studded Hurricane Helene benefit concert.

City officials say the project requires no public funding for construction or operation and won't add land to the stadium's existing lease. They expect the new space to generate construction and hospitality jobs, boost tourism and add to uptown's vibrancy.

The full City Council is expected to vote Oct. 13 on amending the stadium's lease to allow for the new venue.