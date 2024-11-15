'Beethoven x Beyoncé' breaks the partition between pop and classical

The Charlotte Symphony performs a concert this weekend unlike any it has played before, though it might not sound different at first.

At a recent rehearsal, musicians played through a portion of Beethoven Symphony No. 7. As they built into a crescendo, the score shifted into Beyoncé's 2003 single "Crazy in Love."

The combination isn't so crazy to conductor, composer and producer Steve Hackman. He spoke with WFAE's Nick de la Canal.

"Beethoven x Beyoncé" conductor, composer and producer Steve Hackman speakers with WFAE's Nick de la Canal.

The Charlotte Symphony performs "Beethoven x Beyoncé" at the Knight Theatre Nov. 15-16.