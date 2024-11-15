© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Beethoven x Beyoncé' breaks the partition between pop and classical

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published November 15, 2024 at 2:54 PM EST
Steve Hackman conducts the Stereo Hideout Orchestra in Brahms vs. Radiohead at Kings Theatre, on May 19, 2018.
Chris Lee
/
Courtesy
Steve Hackman conducts the Stereo Hideout Orchestra in Brahms vs. Radiohead at Kings Theatre, on May 19, 2018.

The Charlotte Symphony performs a concert this weekend unlike any it has played before, though it might not sound different at first.

At a recent rehearsal, musicians played through a portion of Beethoven Symphony No. 7. As they built into a crescendo, the score shifted into Beyoncé's 2003 single "Crazy in Love."

The combination isn't so crazy to conductor, composer and producer Steve Hackman. He spoke with WFAE's Nick de la Canal.

"Beethoven x Beyoncé" conductor, composer and producer Steve Hackman speakers with WFAE's Nick de la Canal.

The Charlotte Symphony performs "Beethoven x Beyoncé" at the Knight Theatre Nov. 15-16.
Tags
Arts & Culture Charlotte Symphony
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal