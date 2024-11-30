© 2024 WFAE

Ina Garten was ready for the luck

Published November 30, 2024 at 10:07 AM EST
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: Ina Garten signs cookbooks during Food Network's 25th Birthday Party Celebration at the 11th annual New York City Wine & Food Festival in 2018 in New York City.
Amy Sussman
/
Getty Images for Food Network
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: Ina Garten signs cookbooks during Food Network's 25th Birthday Party Celebration at the 11th annual New York City Wine & Food Festival in 2018 in New York City.

Thirteen bestselling cookbooks, a thriving food business in the Hamptons that she sold decades ago, and now her memoir "Be Ready When the Luck Happens" has hit number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

None of that was in Ina Garten's plan.

Her legendary career began when she was working in Washington DC as a somewhat discontented government employee, and saw an ad for a food store in the Hamptons.

For this Thanksgiving, a holiday celebrating gratitude and food, we take a look at how Ina Garten built a successful business, powerful brand and happy life.

Copyright 2024 NPR

