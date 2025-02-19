A Charlotte teen went viral, drawing millions of views. The reason? Crochet

A 19-year-old from Charlotte is drawing millions of views and has gone viral through a unique creative art form. DeJané Angel Cade is an entrepreneur who creates clothing through crochet, tailoring designs to a range of body types — one stitch at a time.

Inside her family’s home in northeast Charlotte, a room is dedicated to Cade's craft. Shelves are filled with dozens of bundles of yarn — yellows, reds, and purples. Mannequins stand nearby, dressed in the pieces she’s crocheted.

One recent afternoon, Cade fiddled with crochet hooks of various sizes, the tools she uses to create her pieces.

“I really like to use the big hooks too because of how fast the projects go when using a bigger hook,” Cade said. “But the smaller hooks are actually great for smaller holes and crochet.”

Elvis Menayese / WFAE DeJané Angel Cade, 19, stands in her home as she crochets together a hat.

Cade started crocheting at 11, learning the skill from her mother, who taught her how to make simple items like blankets and baby clothes. Cade compares the process to learning how to walk as a toddler — it’s about knowing where to place and move your hands, in what order, and at what speed.

“I loved that I could just start with a string of yarn, and the possibilities were endless. I could make a hat, a purse, or anything, literally," Cade said.

Cade has more than 160,000 followers on TikTok. She uses the site to highlight her craft and important moments in history. Like, former President Joe Biden’s inaugural in 2021. For the event, Cade crocheted a version of the iconic outfit Michelle Obama wore: an all-burgundy overcoat with a turtleneck sweater and wide-leg burgundy pants. Cade modeled her version of the outfit as her first-ever TikTok post, which took about five weeks to create. Cade wanted to highlight what the former first lady means to her and others.

“She represents strength, mostly because she’s the first first lady who is a Black woman. So, with that comes criticism, and as all Black women in America today, we can all relate to that criticism that we face,” Cade said. “And she has never, ever you know stooped down to the haters.”

DeJané Angel Cade DeJané Angel Cade, 19, models her crocheted version of Michelle Obama's outfit for former President Joe Biden's inaugural in 2021.

Cade’s redesign of Obama’s outfit drew more than 45,000 views, helping to bring attention to her other crochet pieces. A post featuring her prom dress received about 1.2 million views, while other crochet posts have gained more than 10 million and 18 million views. The isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic allowed the teenager to hone her craft and led to the creation of her small business, Angel Love Crochet & Company.

But Cade attributes most of her success to her mother. Jane Cade originally immigrated to the United States from Liberia in West Africa as a teenager, seeking a better life. She said she’s pleased to see how her daughter has used the craft to connect with so many people.

“To see, especially the older crowd — you know she has people internationally, from Chicago — and to just see how they are just pouring out their hearts, then I would tell her ‘I wish I had six of you.' Jane Cade said. “‘I wish I had six daughters because I never knew your work has touched so many lives in the world.”

Elvis Menayese / WFAE DeJané Angel Cade sits next to her mother who taught her how to crochet at the age of 11.

Cade is a UNC Charlotte student majoring in elementary education. She spends about 40 hours a week crocheting.

“One of the greatest things I love about it is that I will have adults come up to me and say, ‘My mom used to do this, and she passed a few years ago. But it really brings me close to home, when I see your designs and even your blankets.' So, I feel connected with everyone in some type of way," Cade said.

Cade plans to start a YouTube channel this year to help those interested in picking up the art form, one stitch at a time.