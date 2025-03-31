© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County town puts Humpty Dumpty together again

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published March 31, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT
A statue of Humpty Dumpty went missing from Cornelius Elementary School in 2023. Residents raised money for its replacement.
Town of Cornelius
/
Facebook
A statue of Humpty Dumpty went missing from Cornelius Elementary School in 2023. Residents raised money for its replacement.

Residents in the town of Cornelius, North Carolina, have accomplished what all the king's horses and all the king's men couldn't.

Two years after the town's statue of Humpty Dumpty went missing, residents raised money to put the fabled egg together again — and he officially retakes his seat on Tuesday.

The original statue sat outside of Cornelius Elementary School and was reported missing sometime in 2023. Town spokesperson Emma Mondo said the Humpty statue was believed to be stolen, leaving behind a stone storybook that he once sat atop.

In December 2024, a crack team of residents led by Chad Huck and Stewart Barbee raised $2,750 through an online fundraiser to "Bring Humpty Dumpty Back to Cornelius."

Using those funds, the town hired the original artist, Eric Isbanioly, to cast a new Humpty Dumpty statue that's identical to the original at a cost of $2,500. The town will use the remaining funds for upkeep and maintenance of other existing sculptures, said Cornelius Parks and Recreation Director Troy Fitzsimmons.

The original statue was etched and cast in aluminum steel in 2017 as part of the town's "Beyond Walls" outdoor sculpture exhibit at Robbins Park. The town purchased it after the show and installed it outside the elementary school.

The town will host a brief "Humpty Dumpty Rededication Ceremony" for the new statue on Tuesday, April 1, at 11 a.m. in front of Cornelius Elementary School.
Tags
Arts & Culture Cornelius
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal