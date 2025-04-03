© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

'Save art from death': Artists rally in NoDa for local nonprofit

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:15 PM EDT
Charlotte muralist Osiris Rain covers a mural
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Charlotte muralist Osiris Rain paints over a mural at the TAOH Outdoor Gallery as part of an artist rally on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Local artists held a rally in NoDa on Thursday, where they painted over dozens of murals with beige spray paint.

The artists were raising awareness for the local nonprofit ArtPop Street Gallery, which is in danger of shutting down amid a funding shortfall.

For 12 years, the organization has supported local artists by displaying their work on billboards, connecting them local businesses and organizations and showcasing their work at community events.

Founder and Executive Director Wendy Hickey said the nonprofit is now in jeopardy after several of their grants dried up, leaving the group with a serious funding shortfall. She said the group needed to raise $350,000 within the next 60 days or it would have to shut down.

She hoped that painting over murals at the TAOH Outdoor Gallery on North Brevard Street would raise awareness of what Charlotte stands to lose without adequate funding for local arts organizations.

Charlotte muralist Osiris Rain, who created the outdoor art gallery and graffiti park with fellow muralists Sydney Duarte and Treazy Treaz, spent much of Wednesday and Thursday covering its murals with beige paint ahead of the rally.

"It was painful," he said. "Especially being the manager of this place, it hurts! I’m painting over my friends. And this color is hideous. I feel like I’m in SouthPark."

The artists say the city of Charlotte has set aside $2 million in funding for smaller arts organizations, but the funds have not yet been distributed as the city seeks an organization that can administer the funds. The city did not respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.
Arts & Culture NoDa
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
