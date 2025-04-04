First Friday Arts: Theater, music and concerts in Charlotte this April

One of Charlotte's largest arts and culture festivals is back in town this month. Charlotte SHOUT! kicks off Friday with art installations, live performances and special events in uptown over the next 17 days.

We're going to cover some of those art installations and special events on WFAE, but we're also keeping an eye on all the other arts and culture events coming up this month.

On WFAE's First Friday Arts panel this month are Jesse Boykin Kimmel, who covers local theater for Y'all Weekly; Madeline Holly-Carothers with QCityMetro; and Eric Teel, WFAE's program director. They spoke with WFAE's Nick de la Canal.

Nick de la Canal: OK, Jesse, what is happening in the world of local theater in April that is catching your eye?

Jesse Boykin Kimmel: It's kind of a light month for theater in Charlotte, but we still have a few wonderful shows that folks can go see.

Three Bone Theatre / Instagram Three Bone Theatre is preparing for "...what the end will be" running May 2 - 18.

Theatre Charlotte is mid-run right now with their production of "Violet," the award-winning musical about a disfigured North Carolina woman who goes searching for someone to heal her scars.

On April 18, up I-85 in Salisbury, Lee Street Theatre is opening a production of "The 39 Steps," based on the Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name. This play is a parody of that story about a case of mistaken identity in which a boring man gets wrapped up in a spy ring.

And if y'all can look out — it's coming out in a month, but you can look out for "... what the end will be" at Three Bone Theatre opening at the beginning of May, a story about three generations of fathers and sons living under one roof.

De la Canal: All right, some cool theater performances — including that one with the North Carolina focus. All right, Eric, we're gonna move to you. I think you've got some notable musical acts on your calendar for this month?

USNWC / Instagram The U.S. National Whitewater Center hosts Tuck Fest April 25 - 27.

Eric Teel: Indeed, Tuck Fest is back this year at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. It's the weekend of April 25-26, and there are a pair of headliners — one Friday night named Yola. This is an English singer who has been known for blending R&B, soul, and country music, but she's just put out a new EP that actually takes her more in an electric pop direction. It's incredible. She's amazing. She should be putting on a fantastic show.

And then the next night, an eight-piece band out of Birmingham, Alabama, called Saint Paul and the Broken Bones. The lead singer of this band looks like a school teacher, but his stage presence is unbelievable and it's worth a watch as much as it's worth a listen.

De la Canal: Wow, all right. Finally, Holly, we're going to move to you. What are you looking at for the month of April?

Madeline Holly-Carothers: I am so excited about this month. Festivals are back because it's warming up. Concerts are heating up. There are a lot of comedy shows coming to Charlotte.

So, the three things I'm most excited about — the first one is going to be the Millennium Tour that is at Spectrum Center on April 10, and if you are a millennial, this concert is for you.

Spectrum Center / Instagram The Millennium Tour takes over Spectrum Center on April 10.

You have every hot artist from like 2008 on this tour — Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Sammie plus Ray J, and the Ying Yang Twins. Everybody I loved in 9th grade is on this tour, so I will definitely be in attendance.

And then the second one is at The Comedy Zone — Gigi LeFlair, she is a Carolina native. She is absolutely hilarious — a social media star, comedian. She'll be there on April 23.

And then at the end of this month, Boom Charlotte is happening from April 25-27. You can see so many local artists, performances, theater all wrapped in one, so it'll be a great time.

De la Canal: I'll second Boom Charlotte — they do some incredible work, I'm excited for that as well. Well, that was Madeleine Holly-Carothers with QCityMetro, Eric Teel of WFAE, and Jesse Boykin Kimmel of Y'all Weekly. Thanks to all of you guys for the recs.

Charlotte Center City Partners is a WFAE underwriter, but we cover it the same as any organization.

This was edited for clarity.