Charlotte libraries close through April 22 for software transition

All branches of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system will close Friday April 18 through Tuesday, April 22 as the library transitions to a new software platform.

The library has been transitioning to the new software all this month, impacting all kinds of online library services. Since April 1, online patrons have been unable to place holds or sign up for new library cards.

Librarians also lost their ability to process returns on April 13, and have told cardholders to hold onto checked-out materials until April 23, when branches reopen, and promised no late fines.

Not all online services have been disrupted. Library users can still access the library system’s eBook and streaming services Libby and Hoopla during the shutdown at digitalbranch.cmlibrary.org.