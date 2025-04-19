© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte libraries close through April 22 for software transition

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 19, 2025 at 12:56 AM EDT

All branches of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system will close Friday April 18 through Tuesday, April 22 as the library transitions to a new software platform.

The library has been transitioning to the new software all this month, impacting all kinds of online library services. Since April 1, online patrons have been unable to place holds or sign up for new library cards.

Librarians also lost their ability to process returns on April 13, and have told cardholders to hold onto checked-out materials until April 23, when branches reopen, and promised no late fines.

Not all online services have been disrupted. Library users can still access the library system’s eBook and streaming services Libby and Hoopla during the shutdown at digitalbranch.cmlibrary.org.
Tags
Arts & Culture Charlotte Mecklenburg Library
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports