Some students in Charlotte don't have reliable access to Wi-Fi, and have had to camp outside library branches for virtual learning during the pandemic. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is doing what it can to provide support during this unprecedented time of remote schooling.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is removing former North Carolina Gov. Cameron Morrison's name from its SouthPark-area branch because "systemic racism and inequity have no place in public libraries," officials announced Tuesday.
If you’ve been eager to go to the library to check out books or movies or simply escape, there is some somewhat good news: Charlotte Mecklenburg Library…
3D printers are humming across the Charlotte area this week, making protective equipment for health care workers. The state, like many in the U.S., has a…
I was a library kid. I can still hear the squeak of the hardwood floors in the little library in my hometown in Georgia. I can still smell the faint must…
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library's main library uptown will be demolished in two years and replaced with a new five-story building expected to open in 2024.…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library is getting its first-ever historian-in-residence. Tom Hanchett, a community historian in Charlotte, started the one-year…
Do you ever wish someone would write a poem just for you? Well, the "Poet is In" at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Main Library. To mark National Poetry…
Five development teams have been asked to submit proposals to redevelop a two-block area along North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte. The planned…