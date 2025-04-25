© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library CEO resigns

WFAE | By Marshall Terry
Published April 25, 2025 at 8:24 AM EDT
Marcellus Turner
cmlibrary.org
Marcellus Turner

The CEO of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has resigned. In making the announcement on Thursday, the library said Marcellus Turner is stepping down for family reasons. His last day will be May 2. The library’s Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Angela Myers, will take over as CEO in the interim.

“We wish MT all the best as he moves forward, and we respect his decision. We thank him for his significant contributions at the Library during a period of tremendous growth," Library Foundation board chair Charles Thomas said in a statement. “We have great confidence in Angie Myers, a longtime member of our leadership team, who has accepted the interim CEO role as we continue to improve our library system and move toward completion of the new Main Library.”
Tags
Politics Charlotte Mecklenburg Library
Marshall Terry
Marshall came to WFAE after graduating from Appalachian State University, where he worked at the campus radio station and earned a degree in communication. Outside of radio, he loves listening to music and going to see bands - preferably in small, dingy clubs.
