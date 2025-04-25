Charlotte Mecklenburg Library CEO resigns

The CEO of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has resigned. In making the announcement on Thursday, the library said Marcellus Turner is stepping down for family reasons. His last day will be May 2. The library’s Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Angela Myers, will take over as CEO in the interim.

“We wish MT all the best as he moves forward, and we respect his decision. We thank him for his significant contributions at the Library during a period of tremendous growth," Library Foundation board chair Charles Thomas said in a statement. “We have great confidence in Angie Myers, a longtime member of our leadership team, who has accepted the interim CEO role as we continue to improve our library system and move toward completion of the new Main Library.”