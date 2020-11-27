Catherine WelchAssistant News Director
Catherine Welch is Assistant News Director at WFAE. She was previously news director at KUNC in Colorado, WMFE in Florida, Rhode Island Public and WHQR in Wilmington, NC. She was also news director at KBIA in Missouri where she was a faculty member at the University Of Missouri School Of Journalism.
Catherine has won several Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Media Journalists Association, New England AP, North Carolina Press Association, Missouri Press Association, and Missouri Broadcasters Association.
Catherine also filed regularly for NPR’s All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition. In 2009 she was part of an NPR series on America’s Battalion out of Camp Lejeune, NC following Marine families during the battalion’s deployment to southern Afghanistan.
