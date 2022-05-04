Charlotte police arrest former pro skateboarder on sexual assault charges

Charlotte police say they’ve arrested a former pro skateboarder in connection with sexual abuse allegations that go back to 1993.

Wayne Ray Goff, 51, was arrested Monday on 10 warrants for indecent liberties with a minor. Goff was also arrested on March 22 on similar charges, placed under a $60,000 bond, and was then released and arrested again May 2. He is currently being held without bond.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says victims were in their early teens when they were allegedly assaulted, and eight have come forward so far. None of the victims knew each other but they all knew Goff through skateboarding.

The case started in February with a tip from a man who said Goff assaulted him as a teen, CMPD Det. Misty James said.

“We began the investigation and during the investigation, more victims continued to come forward. Their stories were very similar and consistent with the way the assaults would occur,” said James.

The national organization 1 in 6 says at least one in six men have experienced sexual abuse or assault as kids or young men.

Shawna Pagano is with Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center in Charlotte. Male victims of sexual assault often feel shame and fear they won’t be believed, she said.

“We know that as many as 75% of kids and teens wait days, weeks, months and years to tell anyone if they ever tell at all. This is known as delayed disclosure and it’s even more prevalent in male victims,” said Pagano.

Goff was well known in the skateboard community, and acted as a mentor to his alleged victims, CMPD said.