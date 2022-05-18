© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Rescue Mission sees inflation hike cost of new shelter by $13 million

WFAE | By Catherine Welch
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT
Charlotte Rescue Mission held a groundbreaking in May on its new men's shelter.

The Charlotte Rescue Mission says rising construction costs have driven up the price of building its new men’s shelter.

The organization started fundraising in 2020 for a new shelter budgeted at $25 million, but now it will cost $38 million.

Charlotte Rescue Mission spokesperson Sarah Ann Schultz says the organization is now fundraising to pay for the difference and that donors have been receptive.

“We’ve been really blown away by how clearly people have understood the need for the building,” Schultz said. “If you see photos, you can see the space the guys are living in now. It’s really just not super-conducive to recovery.”

Costs for the men’s shelter are locked in, Schultz said.

The new shelter is being built near the current shelter, which is a former textile mill that Schultz said is in poor condition. It currently houses 600 men a year. The new shelter will provide space for 100 more. It will offer private spaces for counseling and group meetings, a dining room and medical offices.

The new men’s shelter is scheduled to be completed in December 2023.

Charlotte Area
Catherine Welch
Catherine Welch is Assistant News Director at WFAE. She has led newsrooms at KUNC in Greely, CO, Rhode Island Public Radio in Providence, RI and WHQR in Wilmington, NC.
