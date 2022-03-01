© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

The man accused of killing a Charlotte bus driver has been arrested, police say

WFAE | By Catherine Welch
Published March 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST

Police in Charlotte say the man they accuse of killing CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera in February has been arrested in Kansas.

Darian Dru Thavychith
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office
/
Darian Dru Thavychith

Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, was arrested in a Kansas City suburb by the Shawnee Police Department early Tuesday morning following a search that led officers through Colorado, Kansas and Tennessee, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Rivera was shot in what police believe to be a road rage incident on Feb.11, and he died the next day.

Drivers have raised safety concerns in the wake of Rivera’s death. One driver told WFAE that she feels like a “target” driving the bus with “no protection.”

At a news conference Tuesday, Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis put out a warning to anyone thinking of injuring drivers.

“To those who want to step outside the lines onboard, in or around our CATS facilities or vehicles: We see you, we will identify you, and what you’ve seen today is that you will be apprehended and brought to justice,” Lewis said.

Thavychith has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

You can watch the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's news conference on the arrest below.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Crime & Justice CATS
Catherine Welch
Catherine Welch is Assistant News Director at WFAE. She has led newsrooms at KUNC in Greely, CO, Rhode Island Public Radio in Providence, RI and WHQR in Wilmington, NC.
See stories by Catherine Welch