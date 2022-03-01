The man accused of killing a Charlotte bus driver has been arrested, police say

Police in Charlotte say the man they accuse of killing CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera in February has been arrested in Kansas.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office / Darian Dru Thavychith

Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, was arrested in a Kansas City suburb by the Shawnee Police Department early Tuesday morning following a search that led officers through Colorado, Kansas and Tennessee, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Rivera was shot in what police believe to be a road rage incident on Feb.11, and he died the next day.

Drivers have raised safety concerns in the wake of Rivera’s death. One driver told WFAE that she feels like a “target” driving the bus with “no protection.”

At a news conference Tuesday, Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis put out a warning to anyone thinking of injuring drivers.

“To those who want to step outside the lines onboard, in or around our CATS facilities or vehicles: We see you, we will identify you, and what you’ve seen today is that you will be apprehended and brought to justice,” Lewis said.

Thavychith has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

You can watch the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's news conference on the arrest below.