© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Buyers found for two Duke Energy properties in uptown Charlotte

WFAE | By Catherine Welch
Published May 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
090821 Duke buildings.jpg
Duke Energy
/
Duke Energy is selling two office buildings on Church Street (left) and College Street as it consolidates office space in uptown Charlotte.

Duke Energy says it has buyers for two of its properties in uptown Charlotte.

The company said in a release that Berlin-based Millennium Venture Capital is buying its 401 South College Street building next to the Charlotte Convention Center. And Washington D.C.-based MRP Realty is buying its 526 S. Church Street building near Bank of America stadium.

The utility company won’t say how much they’re selling for, but county tax records show the Church Street location appraised at $87 million and the South College Street location at $51 million.

The sales are expected to close later this year.

Duke Energy Plaza 1.jpg
Energy & Environment
Duke Energy is temporarily without a headquarters, as workers move out
David Boraks

According to Duke, the College Street site will become a mixed-use development with office, retail and hotel space along with luxury apartments.

Part of the building on Church Street will be converted into loft-style apartments. A new tower will be added to the current office building. The project will also include 50,000 square feet of retail space that includes “a collection of different culinary concepts and experiential retail.”

Duke Energy workers will remain in the Church Street building until late 2023. All employees will eventually move into a new 40-story headquarters under construction on South Tryon Street.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Business Duke Energy
Catherine Welch
Catherine Welch is Assistant News Director at WFAE. She has led newsrooms at KUNC in Greely, CO, Rhode Island Public Radio in Providence, RI and WHQR in Wilmington, NC.
See stories by Catherine Welch