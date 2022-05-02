Buyers found for two Duke Energy properties in uptown Charlotte

Duke Energy says it has buyers for two of its properties in uptown Charlotte.

The company said in a release that Berlin-based Millennium Venture Capital is buying its 401 South College Street building next to the Charlotte Convention Center. And Washington D.C.-based MRP Realty is buying its 526 S. Church Street building near Bank of America stadium.

The utility company won’t say how much they’re selling for, but county tax records show the Church Street location appraised at $87 million and the South College Street location at $51 million.

The sales are expected to close later this year.

According to Duke, the College Street site will become a mixed-use development with office, retail and hotel space along with luxury apartments.

Part of the building on Church Street will be converted into loft-style apartments. A new tower will be added to the current office building. The project will also include 50,000 square feet of retail space that includes “a collection of different culinary concepts and experiential retail.”

Duke Energy workers will remain in the Church Street building until late 2023. All employees will eventually move into a new 40-story headquarters under construction on South Tryon Street.