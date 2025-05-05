© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Private foundation to help NC Humanities after federal funding cut

WFAE | By WUNC
Published May 5, 2025 at 11:37 AM EDT

A private foundation will help a North Carolina nonprofit that recently lost federal funding. The Trump Administration rescinded a $1.6 million grant to North Carolina Humanities last month. It supports museums, libraries, and history education in nearly every county. Executive Director Sherry Paula Watkins says the Mellon Foundation is stepping in with $200,000 to help in the short-term.

"This is a financial crisis, and we're so thankful for the Mellon funding that is bridging the gap. And we are asking for other supporters right now to donate to us as we navigate through this uncertainty," she said.

The foundation is providing $15 million to humanities councils around the country. Watkins says she hopes Congress will restore funding in the next federal budget.
Tags
Arts & Culture Trump
WUNC
See stories by WUNC