Private foundation to help NC Humanities after federal funding cut

A private foundation will help a North Carolina nonprofit that recently lost federal funding. The Trump Administration rescinded a $1.6 million grant to North Carolina Humanities last month. It supports museums, libraries, and history education in nearly every county. Executive Director Sherry Paula Watkins says the Mellon Foundation is stepping in with $200,000 to help in the short-term.

"This is a financial crisis, and we're so thankful for the Mellon funding that is bridging the gap. And we are asking for other supporters right now to donate to us as we navigate through this uncertainty," she said.

The foundation is providing $15 million to humanities councils around the country. Watkins says she hopes Congress will restore funding in the next federal budget.