Two Mecklenburg County towns hold inaugural Pride events this weekend

Two Mecklenburg County towns are hosting their first-ever Pride celebrations this weekend, reflecting a shift in local attitudes toward LGBTQ residents and their families.

In Pineville, local business owner Sara Longstreet is organizing a “Pride Glow Party” on Saturday night — a silent disco on the Pineville Town Hall lawn, with food trucks, music, and neon colors.

Longstreet faced silence from the town council when she proposed a similar event last year. This time, her pitch was approved by a 3-1 council vote in May — though without a request to fly Pride flags on Main Street. She told The Charlotte Observer that more than 100 people had registered to attend as of earlier this week.

Meanwhile the town of Huntersville will hold its inaugural Pride festival on Sunday at Veterans Park. Mayor Christy Clark issued an official Pride Month proclamation, and the event will feature live music, drag performances, food trucks, and over 40 vendors.

Beyond celebration, organizers in both towns say Pride is about visibility, safety, and mental health — especially for LGBTQ youth, who are at higher risk for depression and suicide. They hope the events help create communities where everyone feels supported, seen and safe to be themselves.

The event: Pineville Pride Glow Party: Silent Disco

The time: Saturday, June 21, 7 - 10 p.m.

The place: Pineville Town Hall lawn, 505 Main Street

The cost: Free to attend

The event: Huntersville Pride

The time: Sunday, June 22, 1 p.m.

The place: Veterans Park, 201 Huntersville-Concord Road

The cost: Free to attend