Colonial Pipeline says an August gasoline pipeline leak in Huntersville happened at a previous repair site, according to the first report the company…
Last month, about 63,000 gallons of gasoline leaked out of the Colonial Pipeline in Huntersville. It was the pipeline’s largest leak in the state. But it…
A leak in a gasoline pipeline in Huntersville last month may have been larger than the pipeline company originally thought.State Sen. Natasha Marcus…
More than 60,000 gallons of gasoline leaked from a pipeline in Huntersville a few weeks ago. Town officials there are holding a public meeting Thursday to…
Gov. Roy Cooper's decision Thursday to extend a statewide stay-at-home order until May 8 averts a showdown over whether Mecklenburg County should extend…
Updated 4:43 p.m.Three members of a Huntersville family were killed in a shooting Friday morning in a neighborhood east of downtown.Huntersville police…
The North Carolina Board of Education approved five new charter schools Thursday — and two of them will be in Mecklenburg County.The state board cleared…
One of Mecklenburg County's oldest, continuously operating farms will be preserved under an agreement announced this week by the Catawba Lands…
About 200 people from the towns of Davidson, Cornelius and Huntersville gathered at Cornelius Town Hall on Thursday night to formally launch a regional…
Charlotte Area Transit System is overhauling its express bus service from Northern Mecklenburg County to take advantage of the Interstate 77 express…