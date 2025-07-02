© 2025 WFAE

Black bear spotted near Huntersville park

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 2, 2025 at 9:12 AM EDT
The Huntersville Police Department shared a photo on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 of a black bear lumbering through a parking lot near North Mecklenburg Park.
Huntersville Police Department
The Huntersville Police Department shared a photo on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 of a black bear lumbering through a parking lot near North Mecklenburg Park.

A black bear was spotted near North Mecklenburg Park in Huntersville on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Huntersville Police said it’s “not Fuzzy Wuzzy,” and urged residents not to approach, feed, or chase the bear — adding, “this isn’t a Disney movie” and "bears don't need drive-thru service."

"While we know its beary tempting to snap a selfie or offer snacks, please resist the urge," the police department said, adding that the bear wasn't breaking the law, just "bear-ly" passing through.
Charlotte Area HuntersvilleNC Wildlife
