Black bear spotted near Huntersville park

A black bear was spotted near North Mecklenburg Park in Huntersville on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Huntersville Police said it’s “not Fuzzy Wuzzy,” and urged residents not to approach, feed, or chase the bear — adding, “this isn’t a Disney movie” and "bears don't need drive-thru service."

"While we know its beary tempting to snap a selfie or offer snacks, please resist the urge," the police department said, adding that the bear wasn't breaking the law, just "bear-ly" passing through.