© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County approves settlement with Colonial Pipeline

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published November 21, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST
Colonial Pipeline has been storing wastewater in tanks on the pipeline site in Huntersville's Oehler Nature Preserve, off Huntersville-Concord Road. The company wants to start treating the water on site and releasing cleaned water into a nearby creek. (David Boraks/WFAE)
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Colonial Pipeline has been storing wastewater in tanks on the pipeline site in Huntersville's Oehler Nature Preserve, off Huntersville-Concord Road. The company wants to start treating the water on site and releasing cleaned water into a nearby creek. (David Boraks/WFAE)

Mecklenburg County commissioners approved a settlement Tuesday with the Colonial Pipeline Company, more than four years after a pipe burst beneath a Huntersville nature preserve, flooding the ground with some 2 million gallons of gasoline and other fuel.

The Aug. 14, 2020 spill on the Oehler Nature Preserve was the largest gasoline spill on land in the United States.

Under the terms of the settlement, the Colonial Pipeline Company will pay $600,000 into the county's Natural Areas Restoration Fund and continue clean up and restoration efforts on the land. In addition, the company must purchase a similar parcel of land and gift it to the county to make up for the loss.

Colonial is eyeing a 30-acre parcel of land on the north side of Davidson-Concord Road in Davidson, adjacent to the West Branch Nature Preserve, as a possible replacement property.

Elaine Powell was the only commissioner to vote against approving the settlement, saying she believed Colonial should pay more to the county's restoration fund.

"The amount going to habitat restoration is not enough," she said. "Everybody did really good work on this, and so I understand that this is the best that could be done. It's just not enough."

In 2023, the company also agreed to pay the state of North Carolina nearly $5 million in penalties and pledged to increase testing at the site and develop a long-term cleanup plan.

That same year, state regulators gave Colonial the go-ahead to build a wastewater treatment plant on site so it doesn't have to truck contaminated water to another location. The company said it would spend $23 million to build the plant, and then pipe the treated water into a nearby creek.

The cleanup is expected to continue for years. Colonial operates a 5,500-mile pipeline network from Texas to New Jersey.
Tags
Energy & Environment Colonial PipelineHuntersville
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal