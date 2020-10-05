-
North Carolina’s environmental regulator has cited Colonial Pipeline for its pipeline leak, which released nearly 273,000 gallons of gasoline into the…
-
Colonial Pipeline says an August gasoline pipeline leak in Huntersville happened at a previous repair site, according to the first report the company…
-
The company behind a gasoline pipeline leak in Huntersville last month says it now believes the leak is much bigger than first thought. Colonial Pipeline…
-
Last month, about 63,000 gallons of gasoline leaked out of the Colonial Pipeline in Huntersville. It was the pipeline’s largest leak in the state. But it…
-
A leak in a gasoline pipeline in Huntersville last month may have been larger than the pipeline company originally thought.State Sen. Natasha Marcus…
-
More than 60,000 gallons of gasoline leaked from a pipeline in Huntersville a few weeks ago. Town officials there are holding a public meeting Thursday to…
-
Gas prices in the Carolinas have been steadily mounting as a number of gulf coast refineries shut down or limit their operations in the wake of Hurricane…
-
The Colonial Pipeline Company says it expects to have the damaged pipeline up and running again by Sunday afternoon, reducing fears of a possible gas…
-
With mere days to go before the election, a federal judge in Winston-Salem is hearing arguments over the cancelations of up to 4,500 voter registrations…