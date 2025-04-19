Anti-Trump protests planned Saturday in Charlotte, surrounding towns

Updated 10:49 a.m.

Protests are planned in Charlotte and some surrounding towns Saturday, April 19, as part of a "National Day of Action" protesting President Donald Trump and his administration.

In Charlotte, a demonstration is planned from 1-2 p.m. outside of SouthPark Mall, according to an email from Rachel Eldridge, an organizer with the local progressive group Indivisible CLT.

Eldridge said protesters plan to meet on the top floor of the parking deck outside of Nordstrom, then protest in front of the mall along Sharon Road or Fairview Road.

A protest is also planned in Huntersville from 1-3 p.m. at the intersection of Statesville Road and Sam Furr Road. The demonstration is organized by Indivisible North Carolina and 50501NC.

In Rock Hill, a demonstration is planned for 2-4 p.m. on Dave Lyle Boulevard between Main Street and White Street. The newly-formed group York County Rising is organizing the Rock Hill demonstration as part of a regular series of protests the group has been holding every other weekend.

A protest is also planned Saturday in downtown Monroe from 2-4 p.m., according to Indivisible CLT.