NEWS BRIEFS

Anti-Trump protests planned Saturday in Charlotte, surrounding towns

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published April 19, 2025 at 9:37 AM EDT
Protesters hold signs at a protest in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Protesters held signs at a "York County Rising" protest in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Updated 10:49 a.m.

Protests are planned in Charlotte and some surrounding towns Saturday, April 19, as part of a "National Day of Action" protesting President Donald Trump and his administration.

In Charlotte, a demonstration is planned from 1-2 p.m. outside of SouthPark Mall, according to an email from Rachel Eldridge, an organizer with the local progressive group Indivisible CLT.

Eldridge said protesters plan to meet on the top floor of the parking deck outside of Nordstrom, then protest in front of the mall along Sharon Road or Fairview Road.

A protest is also planned in Huntersville from 1-3 p.m. at the intersection of Statesville Road and Sam Furr Road. The demonstration is organized by Indivisible North Carolina and 50501NC.

In Rock Hill, a demonstration is planned for 2-4 p.m. on Dave Lyle Boulevard between Main Street and White Street. The newly-formed group York County Rising is organizing the Rock Hill demonstration as part of a regular series of protests the group has been holding every other weekend.

A protest is also planned Saturday in downtown Monroe from 2-4 p.m., according to Indivisible CLT.

Corrected: April 19, 2025 at 11:32 AM EDT
Rachel Eldridge's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.
Tags
Politics Trump second administrationRock HillHuntersvilleCharlotte Protests
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
