The Carolina Panthers have unveiled details of their planned headquarters and entertainment complex in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The Panthers hope the site will lure other businesses to move there from Charlotte.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s call this week for schools to fully reopen with in-person classroom instruction is being criticized by many in the…
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities say a South Carolina man charged with murder intentionally slammed on his brakes after pulling in front of a motorcycle,…
The only homeless day shelter in Rock Hill will close its doors Wednesday night, but another group has stepped up so people served by the shelter will…
The boil water advisory has been lifted in York County, South Carolina, the city of Rock Hill tweeted Friday afternoon. Water samples from all areas of…
Updated Thursday, 12:50 p.m.Water service has been restored in York County, South Carolina, after a water main break Wednesday, but residents have been…
Rock Hill and Fort Mill transportation officials have voted to update a transit study that explores mass transit options from York County, South Carolina,…
After one of the most tumultuous weeks in American political history, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren campaigned Saturday evening at…
The city of Rock Hill launched a new, free bus service in July, with four loops beginning and ending downtown. Planners decided to use electric buses,…
People who need to commute between Charlotte and Fort Mill or Rock Hill currently have the option of Charlotte transit bus service that makes limited runs…