Protests against Trump and Musk take place in Rock Hill and Shelby

Protests against President Donald Trump and his billionaire advisor and campaign donor Elon Musk, sprouted up over the weekend in two towns near Charlotte.

In Rock Hill on Saturday, about 30 people held signs and chanted "Us, not Musk," on Main Street while calling on drivers to honk in support.

Brian Ballard of Catawba, South Carolina, said he organized the protest with help from MoveOn, a progressive advocacy group that opposes Trump. Ballard said he planned to hold another protest on March 8, though he had not yet determined where.

Meanwhile an anti-Trump protest in Shelby drew more than 100 people on Sunday. The Gaston Gazette reports the protesters marched outside the historic Shelby courthouse chanting "power to the people" and holding signs that read "Liberty over Loyalty," and "The only minority population destroying our country is billionaires."

The protest in Shelby drew some pro-Trump counter-protesters. The weekend protests remained peaceful, and police reported no arrests.