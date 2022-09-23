© 2022 WFAE
South Carolina

Winthrop University gets futuristic dining service

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 23, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT
Each day life gets closer and closer to that of the Jetsons. The students and staff at Winthrop University will get a similar dining experience to those on the 1960s futuristic television show.

Winthrop University Dining Services announced on Wednesday that they have launched a new meal delivery service with a fleet of Kiwibots that can be used on campus.

There will be a total of 15 emission-free robots operating on the campus that will deliver food from the following on-campus restaurants: Simply To-Go, Triple G’s and The Crust in Markley’s. In addition to those restaurants, two “ghost kitchens,” Mr. Beast and Mariah’s Cookies, will also be available for students to order from.

Orders can be placed through Sodexo's mobile app, when orders are placed users will receive a pickup time and a link to know the robot's location. Users will also receive a notification when the robot arrives at the door.

While students may be the main customers, this service could be useful to others on campus. “No matter if you are a student living in a residence hall or faculty/staff member working late in your office, these Kiwibots will deliver to you. In addition to being a fun and convenient way to get your food delivered, they are eco-friendly and cute,” said Dining Services General Manager Helen Hoban.

For those worried their food could be taken by someone else, the robots are locked; only the recipient of the food can open the compartment where the food is stored.

Kiwibots is a startup robotic delivery company that debuted on the campus of the University of California at Berkeley in 2017.

“Kiwibots will bring joy to everyone on campus,” said John Tarin, head of global operations at Kiwibot. “This service allows students, faculty and staff to not only invest their time more productively but also to merge into robotics.”

