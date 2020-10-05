-
Most college students haven’t been in a classroom since spring break. As these students get ready to start college, COVID-19 continues to change the way…
-
College is hard for many students and families to afford. But take federal financial aid out of the picture, plus in-state rates for public colleges and…
-
Sometimes it’s not enough to encourage kids to go to college. It takes some guidance to navigate the whole application process. With that in mind, the…
-
Charlotte TalksTraditionally, sexual assault involving students on college campuses were assigned to student-run honor systems which even many students viewed as…
-
Back in the mid-1800s, settlers arrived in an area of what was then called Ames Turnout to build a church. Eventually, a school was established. A…
-
http://66.225.205.104/JB20050909.mp3(9/9/05) Among the thousands of people who have been displaced by Hurricane Katrina are Gulf Coast college students.…