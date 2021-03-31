Drive-Up Financial Aid Help For College Students Offered Across North Carolina

A series of events helping students needing help with financial aid is coming to North Carolina.

On April 10, 17 and 24, the Drive-In To Your Future event will be hosted by local education groups as part of the North Carolina First in FASFA initiative.

Volunteers — wearing masks because of COVID-19 — will help college students and their families fill out financial aid forms. The attendees will stay in theirs cars while they get help.

The event is open to all, but especially students who are unable to access college counselors in person due to the pandemic.

“These students missed their spring junior year start,” said Kathryn Marker with the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, a group that is helping run the statewide event.

Marker said that the in-person events also allow students who do not have reliable internet access to get help with the financial aid process.

According to a press release, over $100 million in federal aid went unused in North Carolina in 2020, and current applications are down 7% from last year at this time.

The clinic will be in Charlotte at Central Piedmont Community College's Harris Campus on April 24 but students can go to any of the locations offered in the state.

For a list of all locations, visit the website.