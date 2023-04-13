New picnic shelters give college students a solar-powered charge for their laptops

Here's an innovation for device-carrying people on a college campus (which is basically everyone): a solar-and-battery-powered picnic shelter that provides both shade and power. The idea has been around for at least a decade, but as solar technology improves and prices fall, it's becoming more than just a novelty. And now it's part of the campus sustainability plan at Catawba College in Salisbury.

Last week, the college installed two Haven solar shelters made by Chapel Hill-based Spotlight Solar. Three more are on the way.

These high-tech picnic tables have wooden benches, a recycled tabletop and a gently peaked roof made of solar panels. They provide light and multiple ways to power your devices — wireless phone chargers, USB ports and 120-volt electrical outlets. Under the table are batteries that store electricity for when there's no sun, which can run for up to three days.

The first two are in front of Catawba's student union building, said Brad Ives, director of the college's Center for Environment.

"We don't have a lot of shade out here on the plaza. We lost a couple huge trees in the last few years. So it was a way to create shade," Ives said. He added: "They're always having to recharge their phones, plug in their laptops somewhere, so why not do it outside?"

Catawba College Brad Ives (standing) joins students watching TV at a new solar shelter in the plaza of the student union building.

It's also part of Catawba College's effort to raise the visibility of its renewable energy efforts and reach carbon neutrality, said Ives, a former solar executive and sustainability consultant. He’s also longtime friends with Craig Merrigan, Spotlight's co-founder and CEO. Think of the shelters as creating some solar buzz.

"Catawba has had a long history of solar power," Ives said this week. "You can't really tell looking around. But almost every building here that has a flat roof is covered in solar panels. We wanted to find a way to bring solar down to human scale, so that people can see Catawba's commitment to the environment."

That's the idea behind Spotlight Solar. Solar shelters are the newest product for the 13-year-old company that makes colorful solar structures — you might even call them sculptures. Spotlight markets the structures as a way for owners to show their commitment to sustainability — even if most of their energy-saving systems are hidden.