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CMS won’t use makeup days after latest weather cancellation

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published March 17, 2026 at 2:19 PM EDT
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
CMS school bus.

After the threat of severe weather closed Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Monday, the district says it still doesn’t plan to use any make-up days or reschedule missed instructional time.

That’s even after January’s winter weather led to eight days of interrupted instruction — including three cancellations, delays and remote learning days.

CMS policy allows Superintendent Crystal Hill to waive up to four instructional days, as long as the district still meets the state-mandated minimum of 1,025 instructional hours. The full CMS academic calendar builds in a buffer, accounting for 1,063 hours.

This is the fourth and last day Hill can waive. Friday is a scheduled teacher workday for CMS.

The state also allows school districts to use up to five remote learning days. CMS used three remote days during January’s inclement weather.

In February, the CMS school board voted to turn two early release days into full school days to make up some instructional time.

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James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell