Updated 3:15 p.m. Oct. 7About 25 solar-curious people pedaled around the Plaza Midwood neighborhood Oct. 5 in the Charlotte Solar Homes Cycling Tour.The…
The City of Charlotte has canceled its plan for an ambitious solar power project at Charlotte-Douglas airport, at least for now. Airport officials say new…
Duke Energy plans to almost double the amount of solar energy its North Carolina utilities use by the end of next year. The utility has about 350…
The UNC Charlotte Solar Decathlon Team is one of 19 teams chosen from all over the world to compete in a U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon…
UNC Charlotte's Solar Decathlon Team says it's about half-way through completing the construction of its solar house. They were recently nominated from…
Furniture giant IKEA has just installed 4,228 solar panels on the roof of its store in Charlotte. The panels are expected to generate up to half of the…