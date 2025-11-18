Executive Director John Searby bids farewell to Catawba Riverkeeper; Update on solar energy tax credits and ways to save money

Capping off six years leading Catawba Riverkeeper, Executive Director John Searby is stepping down . Searby will continue his role as Executive Director of the Daniel Stowe Conservancy .

Under Searby’s leadership, Catawba Riverkeeper has grown into one of the ten largest riverkeeper organizations in the country, with more than 8,000 members spanning 26 counties across the Carolinas.

Searby joins us to reflect on his time guiding the organization, including its growth, advocacy and partnerships — including a partnership with the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden to expand community engagement and conservation programming.

Also, federal solar tax credits are set to expire at the end of the year. Homeowners, businesses and nonprofits can still enroll in Mecklenburg’s solar installation group purchase program until Nov. 28. Solarize Charlotte-Mecklenburg, a community-based campaign aimed at making solar energy and battery power more affordable and accessible for all, aims to bring down the cost of clean energy by buying in bulk. Homeowners could save 100 to 200 dollars monthly on their power bill by using rooftop solar.

On this episode, we reflect on the Catawba Riverkeeper’s achievements and future challenges with John Searby. Later, we check in with climate reporter Zachary Turner on the status of solar energy tax credits and what communities can do before time runs out to save money.

GUESTS:

John Searby, executive director for both Catawba Riverkeeper and Daniel Stowe Conservancy

Zachary Turner, climate reporter for WFAE