Catawba Riverkeeper

Charlotte-based Duke Energy will have to excavate nearly 80 million tons of coal ash from six North Carolina sites — including Allen Steam Station in…
This week's massive sewage spill at a creek in north Charlotte was the largest ever recorded by Charlotte Water.In total, an estimated 15.4 million…
Charlotte TalksThursday, October 12, 2017Our region’s source of life: the Catawba River. It’s been on the endangered rivers list three times but not in the past four…
Charlotte Water this weekend raised its estimate of how much raw sewage spilled from a broken pipe into a south Charlotte creek on Friday from 180,000…
Duke Energy has withdrawn a request for state permission to use an additive at its coal-fired power plants that caused problems two years ago with…
Duke Energy says it has sealed a broken pipe found leaking from a coal ash dump at the Allen electric plant in Gaston County. The utility and an…
Unhealthy air is now covering the region, as smokes creeps east from wildfires in western North Carolina. You can see it as you walk down the street. From…
Hundreds of people crowded public hearings in Rowan and Gaston counties Tuesday night for a chance to tell regulators what they think of coal-ash ponds…