Solar Energy

Duke Energy has signed a $36 million energy services agreement with Fort Bragg that includes a rare floating solar farm. Under the contract, the…
North Carolina's large solar developers and Duke Energy have reached agreements on key issues that have delayed many projects. Duke says that could get…
Duke Energy is asking North Carolina regulators for permission to take solar rebate applications twice a year, instead of once. That's after a surge of…
Duke Energy says 2020 rebates for new residential and commercial solar installations in North Carolina were taken up quickly after applications opened on…
Gov. Roy Cooper says it's time to end legislative battles over wind energy and make sure it's part of a future clean energy system in North…
Duke Energy will offer another round of rebates for home solar installations in January. If the past two years are any indication, they'll be snapped up…
Duke Energy will begin construction soon on one of its first large-scale electricity microgrids in the North Carolina mountains. The project will use…
For the second year in a row, North Carolina homeowners quickly snapped up all of Duke Energy's rebates for installing solar panels.Duke began offering…
Duke Energy says it expects rebates for rooftop solar panels in North Carolina to total about $10 million this year. Applications for the second year of…
Duke Energy is starting a new business to lease solar power facilities to small and medium-sized companies in the Carolinas. Duke Energy Clean Energy…