Mecklenburg County solar purchase program reaches new low price as tax credits end soon

Solarize Charlotte-Mecklenburg is a group purchasing program that aims to lower the cost of installing solar for residents, businesses and nonprofits.

This campaign has reached a historic low price amongst similar programs, offering solar installations at $1.95 per watt for residential customers. That’s about $7,800 for a small residential system.

This price applies to those who have already applied and to new applicants.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.

Program leaders lowered the price to offset the solar tax credits that expire at the end of the year. The program is also offering discounts on home battery storage.

“I have been in this business since 2011 and I have never seen a price for residential below $2.00 [per] watt,” said Don Moreland, CEO of Solar Crowdsource.