Duke Energy customers in North Carolina will be able to get rebates of up to $6,000 each beginning this summer for installing solar panels on their homes.…
Duke Energy says state regulators have approved construction of two new solar farms - a 60-megawatt project in Union County, and a 15.4-megawatt facility…
Duke Energy plans to add two more solar energy projects to its North Carolina power network next year, as it works to meet state requirements for clean…
Corning Inc. is boosting its use of renewable energy in North Carolina through a big solar power deal announced Monday with a division of Charlotte-based…
Duke Energy and Google announced a deal Tuesday that will supply Google's Lenoir data center with power from a new solar farm under development in…
Those in North Carolina’s solar industry will have their fingers crossed as the North Carolina House and Senate approach a compromise on next year’s…
North Carolina put more solar power online last year than any state other than California. But companies or homeowners wanting to put solar panels on…
North Carolina energy regulators quietly released one of their most significant, long-awaited decisions of 2014, just as the year was ending. The state…
The nation’s largest wind farm in Wyoming would connect to one of the largest energy storage facilities in Utah to power Los Angeles, in a proposal…
Davidson College’s long-rumored solar farm drew another step closer this week, when Cornelius-based solar firm O2 Energies filed an application with…